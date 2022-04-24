Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

