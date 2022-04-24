Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

HON opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

