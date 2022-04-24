Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $145.61 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.