Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

