Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

