BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $28.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

