Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

BMY stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

