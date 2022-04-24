Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $586.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,957. The stock has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.12 and a 200 day moving average of $583.27.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

