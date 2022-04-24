Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $148.30. 462,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,007. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

