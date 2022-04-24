Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.08. CDW posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.55. CDW has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CDW by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CDW by 84.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

