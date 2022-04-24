Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.08. CDW posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.
Shares of CDW opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.55. CDW has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CDW by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CDW by 84.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
