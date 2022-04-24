Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will post $271.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.60 million. Funko posted sales of $189.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,668,610 shares of company stock worth $31,822,402. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

