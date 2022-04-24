Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will report $85.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $352.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.7% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 937,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.