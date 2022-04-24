Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.25. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $336,161,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 4,751,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

