Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post $557.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.00 million and the lowest is $475.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of COOP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,525. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

