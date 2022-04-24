Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will report $367.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.30 million and the highest is $370.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,936. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

