Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to announce $258.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.01 million to $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE PBH traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $53.24. 281,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,938. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 46.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

