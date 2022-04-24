Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $10.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,792. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its 200 day moving average is $324.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

