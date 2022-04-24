Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 294.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

NASDAQ:WTER opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

