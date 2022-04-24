Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $506.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.70 million and the lowest is $485.95 million. Titan International posted sales of $403.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Titan International by 26.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 381,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,867. The company has a market capitalization of $880.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

