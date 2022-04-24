Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.44. CarMax posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 12 month low of $89.53 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

