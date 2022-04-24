Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NYSE LDOS traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 529,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,440. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

