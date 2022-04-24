Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.09. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

OSK opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

