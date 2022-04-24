Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to announce $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 494,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,146. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 622,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

