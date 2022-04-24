Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 636,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,064. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

