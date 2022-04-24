Brokerages Expect Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ROVR opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $13,404,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $388,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

