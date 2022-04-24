Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.26 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 6,508,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

