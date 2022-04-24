Brokerages Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $6.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $175.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lion Electric.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,025. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
