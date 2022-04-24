Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $92.33

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 608,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

