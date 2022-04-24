Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Target Price at $1,376.50

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,395.50.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,192. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4578 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.