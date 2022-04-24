Brokerages Set iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE STAR opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 432.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 134,484 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.