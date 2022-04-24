Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT at $15.00

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

JSPR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 55,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

