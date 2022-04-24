Brokerages Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Price Target at €13.66

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.71 ($14.74).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.65) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.49) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.85) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday.

ETR KCO opened at €12.73 ($13.69) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €9.06 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

