Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $159.77

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.08.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

MMC stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.83. 2,648,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $126.65 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

