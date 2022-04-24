Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 231.38

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.01).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($33,957.85). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($60,564.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

LON:MRO traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 123.55 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 5,278,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,901. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.89 ($2.57). The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.