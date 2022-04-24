Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) PT at $21.67

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 803,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

