Brokerages Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target at $393.33

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.33.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

VACNY stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

