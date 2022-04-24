Brokerages Set Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) PT at $13.60

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of RBOT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 281,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,385. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock worth $128,695.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
