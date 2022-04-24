Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 1,889,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

