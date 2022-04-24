BTIG Research Downgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.61. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,125,640 shares in the company, valued at $32,444,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,922. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

