Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,771.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 2,935 ($38.19) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

