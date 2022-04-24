CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $40.83 Average PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 161,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

