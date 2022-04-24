California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $55.60 Average PT from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,377 shares of company stock worth $58,854,400. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

