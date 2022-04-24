Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 33,149 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 249,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.