Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $48.13. 22,156,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

