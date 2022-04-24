Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Stryker stock traded down $21.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,513. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

