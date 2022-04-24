Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Welltower by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,487. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

