Callahan Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

