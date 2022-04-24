Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Home Depot stock traded down $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.84. The stock has a market cap of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

