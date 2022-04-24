Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
NYSE BMY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
