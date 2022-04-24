Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

